Jody Krawizcki, 58, of Marietta, PA, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in her home surrounded by friends. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Peggy Jane Shingler Krawizcki. She was the wife of the late Cindy S. Sweetland who died in 2012.
Jody graduated from Manheim Township High School and worked most of her life as a chef. Most recently, she was employed by Hummers Meats and ran her own catering business. Jody loved good food and wine, seeing concerts, going out to eat with friends, watching tennis, and particularly enjoyed living in Marietta. Some of her favorite music included David Bowie, Cher (with a trip to Vegas to see her), and Fleetwood Mac.
She is survived by her sister, Betsy Finger (and partner Jeffrey), nephew Adam Finger, great-niece, Amaya Finger, and many friends who became her family.
A celebration of Life service will take place at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 w. Orange Street, (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.) Lancaster, PA on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with The Reverend Kate Seitz Bortner officiating. Private interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
