Jodie L. Demain, 53, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at her residence. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Libby Galverano Frey, and John Frey of Alpena, MI.
Jodie had worked as a waitress at several restaurants in the Lancaster area. She was a graduate of the Lancaster School of Cosmetology and was a licensed cosmetologist.
Jodie was a caring person and was always helping others, and taking care of their family members.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her son Stephan Frey of Lancaster and her 5 grandchildren.
