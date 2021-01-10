Jodie "Jo" Thome, 48, of Mount Joy, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 after a courageous 3 year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born April 25, 1972 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Paul and Linda (Wlliams) Rettew of Elizabethtown. She was the wife of Mark Thome with whom she would have celebrated 25 years of marriage on Jan 5.
Born and raised in Marietta, Jo was a graduate of Donegal High School, Class of 1991. After graduation Jo worked as an aide in various daycare facilities and then later went on to do medical billing at Physician Support Systems, Central Penn Management Group, and most recently Diamontoni and Associates.
Jo is also survived by a sister, Stacy Zook, wife of Tony of Elizabethtown as well as their children, Katrina Klag, Jared Zook, Devin Zook and Haleigh Zook, and a great niece, Elizabeth Klag, who was an inspiration and drive for Aunt Jo to fight the last two years. Those lucky enough to know Jo knew that her nieces and nephews were her world. There is nothing she wouldn't and didn't do for them and she loved that she was "Aunt Jo" to all their friends. Also surviving are uncles and an aunt and cousins. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Henry and Marion (Pittenturf) Williams and paternal grandparents Paul and Gladys Rettew.
Jo had a smile that lit up the room, a sense of humor that was contagious and the personality that was like no other. Through her cancer journey she met and touched so many lives with her positive, uplifting outlook. She fought with dignity and strength like no other. She was a warrior to the end. She will forever be missed by her family and her beloved cat, Chance.
The family would like to extend a warm thank you to the staff at Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute for the compassion and care they gave to Jo over the last few years.
In accordance to her wishes there will be no services. The family will hold a celebration of Jo's life at a later time. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
