Jodi Lynn Dearolf

Jodi Lynn (Jackson) Dearolf, 46, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center after a courageous year and a half battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Roberta (Getz) Jackson. She was the loving wife of Michael "Mike" Dearolf with whom she shared over 13 years of marriage.
She was a 1993 graduate of Warwick High School. Jodi worked for the Mint Condition company and formally worked for the Identicard Systems.
Jodi loved listening to music, especially Bon Jovi. She enjoyed collecting decorations with hearts or roses on them and wearing LuLaRoe clothes and wearing anything with Bon Jovi on it. Jodi enjoyed camping and going to the beach.
She was a social butterfly who loved talking and being around people. She always put others before her.
Most of all, Jodi loved spending time with her kids and granddaughter, Jasyrah.
In addition to her husband Mike, she is survived by her daughter Kelsy M. Jackson; two sons: Brandon D. Jackson, Owen M. Dearolf and granddaughter Jasyrah all at home; sister Jeanie Allison wife of Doug of Columbia; brother Shane Eller of Akron; aunt Beverly Getz of Rothsville and a host of loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her uncles, Bill and Doug.
Friends and family will be received from 6-8PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Interment will be private in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jodi's memory may be made to Penn State Cancer Institute, 400 University Dr., Hershey, PA 17033. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
