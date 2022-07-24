Jodi A. Grimm

Jodi Grimm, 62, of Lancaster, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Jessie J. (Fry) Gundaker. Jodi was the loving wife of Rory L. Grimm with whom she celebrated 43 years of marriage. She was a kind woman whose greatest desire was to have children. However, God had different plans for her, she adopted her two daughters from South Korea and rescued them for a better life.
She was not only a mother, but a parental figure to many kids and animals that didn't have a mom, but she was a friend as well. At times she had a hard head, but always had a soft heart.
She was a key part of the Lancaster County Naturalization Day ceremony, volunteering her time to those seeking a better life.
Jodi will be missed by the ones whose lives she touched. She will continue to live on in all of our hearts and memories for the rest of our lives. She will also be forever remembered by the four-legged lives she was so proud of protecting.
In addition to her husband, Jodi is survived by her daughters Bryany Grimm, fianc of Alex, of Lancaster, and Brene Walter, wife of Casey, of Minnesota; grandchildren, Christopher Garza and Weston Walter; siblings: Jessie R. Barnes, Joseph P. Gundaker, and Donna Phelps, wife of Rev. Jerry, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings: J. Keith Myers, Charles A. Gundaker, and Vicki Crha.
A funeral service will be held at 7PM, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A viewing will precede the service from 5PM to 7PM. Interment will be private. Mom, Nan, and wife, may you rest in peace. You will be forever missed!
