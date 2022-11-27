Jodei Colleen (Fritz) Taylor, 63, of Manheim, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Naomi Fritz of Lititz. She was the loving wife of George W. Taylor, with whom she shared 30 years of togetherness, 16 of them married.
Jodei was a lifelong active member Trinity Evangelical Church in Lititz, where she volunteered as a greeter. She was a graduate of Warwick High School, class of 1977. She worked for the County of Lancaster for 37 years as an Office Manager for four different District Judges. She then was a nighttime clerk to several District Judges for the last six years of her life.
Jodei enjoyed the beaches of SC, NJ, and both coasts of FL. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her two grandchildren, and going to their sporting events.
In addition to her husband, George, Jodei is survived by her daughter, Amanda Caruso (husband, Dominic, Jr.) of Morgantown; her grandchildren, Alyvea Smith and Jaxson Smith; and her siblings Donna Fritz of Perryville, MD, Kerry Fritz (wife, Carol) of Lancaster, Rick Fritz (wife, Laura) of Wilmington, NC, Kent Fritz (wife, Linda) of Lititz, and Heidi Minnich (husband, Jeff) of Lebanon County; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Wendy Spangler.
Loved ones are invited to attend a Viewing and Funeral Service at Trinity Evangelical Church, 44 E. Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543 on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. A Viewing will take place from 10:00 until 12:00 and will be immediately followed by a Funeral Service. Committal will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Evangelical Church at www.lititztrinity.org or 44 E. Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
