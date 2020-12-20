Jocelyn M. Leaman

Jocelyn "Lynn" Marie Leaman, 77, of Lancaster, went home to be with her Lord Thursday, December 10, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Known by many as Momma Lynn and Nan, she had a big enough heart to love the many individuals that blessed her with their presence. Born December 20, 1942 in Queens, NY, Jocelyn was the daughter of the late John and Gertrude Ennis. She married her beloved husband, Robert L. Leaman, on April 18, 1975. Sadly, he passed away on August 7, 2012.
For most of her career, Jocelyn worked as a certified nursing aide who dedicated countless hours to others seeking medical care at various local hospitals. Jocelyn was always willing to give a helping hand and will be remembered by many as a kind, genuine, and generous soul. A faithful and dedicated servant to her Lord, Jocelyn valued and held her faith close. Through the years, she enjoyed dancing, being outdoors, spending time with her family, getting fancied upped and looking like a million bucks, as well as "stirring the pot" whenever she could get a chance. Above all, she was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend that will be missed by many.
To cherish her memory, Jocelyn leaves five children: Christine Rowe wife of Brian, Dawn LeFever, Robert P. Leaman husband of Holly, Mandy Caine companion of Jafar Ardi, Brandi Leaman, and Victor Caine, Sr.; a brother: George LaRosa husband of Barbara; a nephew: Joseph McDermott; and her beloved canine companion: Lucy. She will be missed by 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren as well.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jocelyn was preceded in death by two brothers: Tommy and Robert; as well as a sister: Caroline.
Services for Jocelyn are being conducted at the convenience of the family. A graveside service for Jocelyn will occur at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Jocelyn's honor have politely been asked to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 and/or Lancaster County SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
