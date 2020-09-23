Joanne Yvonne Zink

Joanne Y. Zink (Shultz), 85, of Columbia, passed away at home on September 20, 2020. She was the widow of her loving husband, Elmer Zink, her "Honey Bunny," who passed away in December 2018. They were married for 66 years. Born in Columbia, Joanne was the daughter of Abram A. and Mary E. (Bink) Shultz.
Joanne was an active member of the Columbia United Methodist Church, where she sang in the Church Choir and was a member of United Methodist Women.
Joanne was a wonderful mother who loved animals, and especially her beloved cat, Chloe. She was the former luncheonette manager at Woolworth's, Columbia, for several years after which she was a nurse at Columbia Hospital for about 20 years. She was a member of AARP Centerville Travel Group and enjoyed touring around the country.
Surviving, are her children, a son, Elmer Zink, of Columbia; two daughters, Brenda Kay Lofquist, wife of Gene, of Deerwood, MN; and Melody Ann Collier, Columbia; nine grandchildren, Michael Zink; Joshua Zink; Stephanie Pettit, Benjamin Zink, Jonathan Zink, Jason Quinn, Eric Quinn, David Zink, and Anthony Collier: and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Lou Zink; her parents; and a brother, Leroy Shultz.
Funeral services will be at the Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, September 25, 2020 promptly at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Tom Grubbs, officiating. If attending, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Entombment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may view at the church on Saturday one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joanne's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 706 Rothsville Rd., #8504, Lititz, PA 17543. https://www.alz.org/pa. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville