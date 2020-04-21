Joanne Walsh Deery, 84 of Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Conestoga View. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth and William Walsh.
She was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School class of 1953. Joanne worked as a secretary for various local businesses including Hamilton Watch and M&M Mars. Joanne enjoyed shopping downtown and the Central Farmers Market, summer trips to Stone Harbor, N.J. and watching her children and grandchildren play sports. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
Joanne is survived by Thomas Deery, sons: Tim and Craig, daughters-in-law: Amy and Cindy and grandchildren: Colin and Adelyn and sister, Peggy Kubula of Camp Hill. Joanne was preceded in death by brothers: James, Robert, William and Thomas and a sister: Betty.
Private Services will be held for the family. A Celebration of Joanne's Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial Contributions in Joanne's memory may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St. Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or online at curealz.org.
Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
A living tribute »