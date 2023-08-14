Joanne S. Reider, 82, formerly of Reading, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. at Landis Homes, Lititz. She was the wife of the late H. Robert Reider who passed away September 23, 2000. Born in Fricks Locks, Chester County, Mrs. Reider was the daughter of the late Joseph Somogyi and Anna C. (Swavely) Yeager. She was a senior operator at AT&T for 12 years until her retirement.
Mrs. Reider is survived by her children Timothy L. McMullen and his companion DeeAnn Williams of Elizabethtown; Connie A. (McMullen) Binkley wife of Douglas L. Binkley of Manheim; her grandchildren Vincent McMullen, Kelly (Binkley) Matos, Benjamin McMullen, Kaitlin Binkley, Hallie McMullen, Emily McMullen, her sister Kay Kauntz of Gaitlinburg, Tennessee and her daughter-in-law Wendy Berger wife of Mark Berger of Lewisburg. Mrs. Reider was preceded in death by her son Guy H. McMullen and her grandson Damon McMullen.
Funeral Service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Pastor Jim McArthur will officiate. Interment will follow at Sinking Spring Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends at Bean Funeral Home Thursday from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »