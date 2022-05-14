Joanne S. Hubert, of Akron, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Maple Farm Nursing Center, Akron, PA.
Joanne was born in Lebanon, PA and was a Lebanon High School Graduate. She had been a longtime Lancaster County resident and worked as Corporate Treasurer for the former Fleet Air Corp. of Ephrata for 30 years. She retired from the former Terraces in Ephrata after 10 years there as an Administrative Assistant.
Joanne was the loving wife of Robert J. Hubert. She and Robert were married on February 12, 1999 and had shared their lives for over 44 years.
Also surviving are her stepson, Robert J. Hubert, Jr.; five step-grandchildren; two nieces; and goddaughter, Stephanie, wife of Matt Smith.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, the late Anna Kimoyer Light and Howard M. Light and a brother, Richard S. Strohman.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/nca/donate
