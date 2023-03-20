Joanne Riehl, 91, of Manheim, PA entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Mar. 17, 2023 with her loving family beside her. "I sought the Lord, and he answered me and delivered me from all my fears" (Psalm 34) were words she lived by, giving her fortitude to persevere through many trials.
A Lancaster County native, Joanne was preceded in death by: her spouse, Amos E. Riehl; two daughters, Barbara and Eileen; her parents, Earl and Bessie Smith; sister, June (Bud Herr); brothers, Donnie (Lois) and Sonny (Pat) Smith; a great-grandson, Joshua Michael Buckwalter. She will be lovingly missed by: her five children, Ronald and wife Carol, Julia Diener, Richard and wife Sally, Donna Riehl, Larry and wife Teresa; a sister, Carol (Bill Binkley); and a brother, Kenny (Ellie) Smith; 36 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
Born and raised on the farm, Joanne dedicated her entire life around her family. She enjoyed sewing, reading and gardening, and was a member of the Manheim Brethren in Christ Church where she enjoyed Bible study and her home fellowship group. She brought her mother into her home and lovingly nurtured and cared for her. She worked at Kreider's Farms in Manheim as a sous chef for 32 years where everyone loved her. She was known there for the best homemade soups and best ever cole-slaw.
Upon her entrance into Heaven, Joanne has heard, "Well done, good and faithful servant." (Matthew 25). The Riehl family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice and Community Care for the care she received in her final hours.
The Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola with viewing there from 10 11 a.m. Interment: Eby Cemetery, Leola. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »