Joanne R. Stotz, 81 of Marietta, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care. She was the wife of the late Harold J. Stotz, Sr. with whom she was married 41 years until his death in 2000. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Esther Schmook Brommer.
Joanne was employed as a hatchery manager at Nolt's Ponds in Silver Spring for 32 years and later at That Fish Place, Lancaster. Although she enjoyed attending her Silver Sneaker's activities, her family and church where most important in her life.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Fisher (late Scott); Harold J. Stotz, Sr. (Doretta); Steven Stotz (Diane); Jody Miltenberger (late Gary); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack R. Brommer, Sr.; William Brommer and sister Linda Cramer; her siblings, Mary Lou Sipe, Esther Gochenaur, Margaret Witmer, Janet Boyles and Wilma Kuhn preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at Fellowship Bible Church, 151 Orange St., Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastors Jonathan Witmer and Andrew Dean, officiating. Family and friends may view at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joanne's memory may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church at the above address.
