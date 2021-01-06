Joanne Rose (Boswa) Eck, 76, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Born in Columbia on March 28, 1944, to the late Joseph and Nancy (Fox) Boswa. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Anne Eck.
Joanne is survived by her husband of almost 57 years, Ronald L. Eck, Sr.; her son, Ronald L. Eck, Jr., of Columbia; her daughters, Jodie Eck of Columbia and Krista Kruszon, married to Tate Kruszon, of York; her beloved granddaughter, Samantha Rose Davis, married to Nate Davis of York Springs; and her sweet and beautiful great-granddaughter, Harper Mae Davis. Joanne was a beloved niece, aunt, cousin and friend to many.
A member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Joanne attended Saint Peter's Catholic School and was a graduate of Saint Joseph's Academy, both in Columbia. She worked for the former C.A. Herr Hardware Store in Columbia for over 20 years, and last served as a cook at St. John's Herr Estate in Columbia for over 15 years until her retirement. Joanne's true gift was making other people happy. Her infectious laughter and bright smile made others feel welcomed anywhere. Joanne was an avid reader and word search dynamo. She and her husband loved to travel, with New England being a favorite destination. Her family's monthly Sunday Dinners were filled with laughter and joy, always welcoming family old and new to join; many cherished memories and great stories were created at these gatherings.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no service.
The family kindly ask that you omit flowers, but memorial contributions may be made in Joanne's honor to Saint Jude Children's Hospital www.stjude.org or The Anne B. Barshinger Cancer Institute at Lancaster General Hospital www.lancastergeneralhealth.org/giving-foundation/making-a-gift/gifts-for-our-institution.
Joanne would want everyone to spread kindness and love to all.
