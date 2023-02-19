Joanne "Nan" Frank, 84, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, Saturday, February 11. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth (Alexander) Patterson. She was the wife of the late Earl Frank, who died in 2013.
Nan was a kind and compassionate person, who welcomed all who entered her doors, including her furry canine friends. She enjoyed being outdoors, sitting on her deck, and feeding the blue birds that came to visit. More than anything, Nan loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild.
Nan is survived by her children: Linda Lockard, Leon Dowlin, Sharon Weiler, and LaRae Derr. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and 2 siblings, Richard and Drew Patterson.
Memorial Services for Nan will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Nan's memory be made to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, by visiting: www.petpantrylc.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com