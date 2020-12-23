Joanne N. Lehman, 87, formerly of Manheim passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Country Meadows Retirement Community, Lancaster. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Cyrus and Stella Nissley Miller. She was the loving wife of the late Harry R. Lehman who died in 2019. Joanne was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Manheim. Her interests included birdwatching, flower gardening, and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving are two sons: Kevin M. husband of Beth Lehman of York and Kim M. husband of Karen Lehman of Manheim, a great-granddaughter, Haley Kieff and a sister, Julia wife of Robert Shreiner of Penryn. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Derrick M. Lehman, three sisters: June Kopp, Jean Sauders, Marian Weidman, and three brothers: Robert, Cyrus Jr., and Jay Miller.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joanne's memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private in Penryn Cemetery. COVID 19 guidelines will be followed, masks and social distancing required. Those desiring may send contributions in Joanne's memory to Lifesong Hospice and Palliative Care, 3880 Tecport Drive, Suite 2, Harrisburg, PA 17111 or Country Meadows Retirement Community, 1380 Elm Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
