Joanne Musser Sullenberger "Jo" Gibble, 89, of Lititz, passed away on December 7, 2022 at Moravian Manor after an extended period of declining health. She was the wife of Robert H. Gibble who predeceased her in 2017. They were married for 65 years. A lifelong resident of Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Parke Andrew and Anna Josephine (Musser) Sullenberger.
Born in Lancaster, in 1933, Jo grew up in Lancaster Township as an only child and attended J.P. McCaskey High School, graduating in 1950. She met her husband Bob at a dance held at the Rocky Springs Ball Room. They married in 1952 and settled in Lititz. For several years, Jo was employed at the James H. Ross store in downtown Lancaster but became a full-time mother with the birth of her first son in 1956.
As a member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren, she and Bob belonged to the Friendship Class where they became close, life-long friends with its members.
Community service was important for Jo and reflected the interests of her family. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, a 50+ year member of the Lititz Woman's Club, helped with Meals-On-Wheels, was a Republican committeewoman and a member of the Women's Republican Club.
Jo was also a huge supporter of AFS International, a student exchange organization through which her son Tom studied in Germany. She opened her home to countless international students throughout the years, many of whom still consider her as their second mom. She also played a key administrative role for the AFS organization, working as a regional manager who oversaw the placement and welfare of AFS students in numerous counties.
Traveling was another one of her passions. She especially liked going to the shore and up to the family cabin in Sullivan County. When her boys were young, the family traveled up and down the eastern seaboard with a camper, visiting numerous states. Later, she and Bob would see more of the U.S.A., traveling with their friends up to Maine and out west. She also enjoyed numerous trips to Europe, sightseeing and visiting friends in Germany, Austria, and Italy.
Jo was an avid card player, belonging to 2 bridge clubs and 1 pinochle club. She'll will be remembered for being a dedicated wife, mother, and friend. She was generous to a fault, outspoken, and loved meeting new people and learning about other cultures.
Jo is survived by her 2 loving sons: Stephen R. Gibble of Mt. Gretna and Thomas S. Gibble and his partner Larry Burns, of Lancaster. In addition, she is survived by her "adopted" exchange student children: Agis Karakostas of Larissa Greece, Isabella Rodeghiero of Vicenza Italy, and Ana Santiago of Bilbao Spain.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jo's memorial service on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Lititz Moravian Cemetery.
Those desiring may send contributions in Jo's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
