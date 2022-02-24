Joanne M. Ott, 79, of Columbia, PA, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Oak Leaf Manor in Landisville, PA. She was the wife of the late Frank Ott, who passed away in 2014. A lifelong Columbia resident, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Haines Ream and Mildred Jeanette Lockard.
Joanne spent her life as a meticulous homemaker, who enjoyed decorating her home and making it beautiful. She was often seen outside of her home on Locust Street, sprucing things up. She loved reading Home and Garden magazines, especially those about Victorian style homes. Joanne was a homebody who enjoyed arts and crafts, working on word searches, and dancing. She was a member of the VFW Post 2435 in Columbia, PA. Joanne will be remembered as a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother.
Joanne is survived by her children, John F. Ott, of Columbia; Julie A. Ott, of Pequea; and Mark D. Ott (Patricia Files) of Lancaster. She is also survived by her grandson Jarryd Ott. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother.
A funeral service will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA, on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in Fairview Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com