Joanne M. (Metzler) Forry, 70, passed peacefully at her home, Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was the wife of Paul H. Forry, her husband of 48 years. Joanne was born February 26, 1953 in Mount Joy, the daughter of the late Jacob and Elta (Metzler) Harnish.
Joanne was employed with The Brethren Home Community's dietary department for over 29 years, retiring in 2018. Joanne enjoyed doing puzzles, word searches, and spending quality time with her beloved cat, Bandit.
In addition to her husband Paul, Joanne is survived by a son, Michael P. Forry and his wife Katy of Mt. Juliet, TN, three brothers, Jacob Harnish and his wife Sandy of Manheim, Robert Harnish and his wife Marti of Manheim, and Dennis Harnish and his wife Sharon of Lititz, and two sisters, Jane Gerlach and her husband John of Landisville and Ruth Hertzler and her husband Merv of Seven Valleys.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 11 AM, at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, with Rev. Jim Fahringer officiating. Burial will be at 2 PM in Stoney Brook Mennonite Cemetery, York. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 9 AM until the time of the service. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
