Joanne M. Johnson (nee Troxel), age 60, of Avon, OH, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at her home. She was born in Stevens, PA and graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School. She also graduated from Hesston College, Hamrick Trucking Driving School and Ohio Business College. Joanne was a truck driver for New Era Trucking in North Ridgeville, OH for 13 years after which she became a property manager and was a member of the Lake Erie Landlord Assoc. Joanne enjoyed fixing things, renovating houses, working on computers and reading. She was the ultimate problem solver who sincerely loved helping others.
She is survived by her stepchildren; Bernard "BJ" (Susan) Johnson of S. Amherst, OH, Stephanie (Dennis) Tyree of Sycamore, OH, nine step-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren, brother Ivan (Connie) Troxel of Leola, PA; sister Janet (Henry) Zerphey of Lancaster, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard "Bernie" in 2020; first husband Kenneth Skaggs in 1993; stepson Chad; step-grandson Blaise; parents Ivan and Mary Troxel.
Services and burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will be private. Arrangements by Bogner Family Funeral Home, North Ridgeville. For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com
