Entered Into Eternal Rest Sunday, November 29, 2020. Joanne M. Imhoff, 89, formerly of Brownstown, Ephrata and Akron, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Sunday morning. She was the wife of the late James Clyde Imhoff who died in 1998.
Mrs. Imhoff retired from Sico Oil Company in Lancaster. She was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Ephrata. Born in Upper Leacock Township, she was the daughter of the late Ralph B. and Anna Hambleton Dissinger.
She will be lovingly missed by:a son, Dr. Gregory S. Imhoff of Tampa, Florida and three grandchildren, Gregory S., Jr., Stephanie M. and Anthony M. Imhoff all of Florida.
She was preceded in death by four sisters, Betty Ziegler, Mildred Horst, Helen McCoy and Esther Carpenter and three brothers, Paul, Richard and Ralph "Chief" Dissinger.
Private Graveside Services will take place in Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery, Leola. A public memorial service will be published at a later date. Furman's – Leola
