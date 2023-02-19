JoAnne M. Horton, 91, a resident of Willow Valley, passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. Born on January 15th, 1932 in Pittsburgh, PA, JoAnne was the daughter of the late Georgia Hershey and Maurice McCune. She was married to Warren Horton from 1953 until his untimely death in 1985. She was also predeceased by her brother John Foster McCune.
JoAnne graduated from Hood College in 1953 with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She was named to Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities for 1952-1953. Joanne taught nursery school for 12 years. She was an elder at Broomall Presbyterian Church, served on the board of Presbyterian Children's Village, and volunteered for the Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, and the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. She gave generously of herself to organizations that helped needy children. Her other great pleasures where reading, studying the Bible, spending time in Ocean City and being with family and friends. JoAnne was an elegant and generous lady who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Joanne is survived by 3 children: Kenneth Horton (Sarah Grambs), Linda Shaver (Alexander) and Christopher (Paula Callary); eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Additionally, the family would like to acknowledge the love Joanne received from two devoted friends Carl Biers and Amy Dinning - who were always there to support her.
A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Church of the Savior, 651 North Wayne Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in JoAnne's memory to any of the following organizations: World Vison, Christian Children's Fund, Presbyterian Children's Village, American Red Cross, Grace Church at Willow Valley, or Hood College. For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com