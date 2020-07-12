Joanne M. Burkett, 79, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her Manor Township home. She was the daughter of the late John and Sara (Wolfe) McMinn. Her husband Fredrick T. Burkett, Sr. died in 2011.
A graduate of Penn Manor High School Joanne worked at National Bearings Company and then 18 years at the Armstrong flooring plant in production. Joanne dearly loved her grandchildren, and she enjoyed crocheting afghan blankets.
Surviving Joanne are her three daughters, Terry Sigman, Lancaster, Karen, wife of Brian Bischoff, Lititz, and Missy, wife of Dave Warner, Landisville; five grandchildren; her twin sister Jackie Lindeman, Lancaster, and brother John Wolfe, husband of Sandy, Lancaster; and several nieces and nephews. Her brother Kenneth Wolfe preceded Joanne in death.
Services will be private. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
