On Friday, September 4th, 2020, Joanne Louise Shonsky, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away surrounded by her family after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 66.
Joanne was born on February 16th, 1954 in Spangler, Cambria County to the late William and Alma (Miller) Abel. Joanne was the wife of Nicholas A. Shonsky, Sr. with whom she shared 47 years of marriage.
Joanne worked as a front desk clerk at the Comfort Inn in Denver, PA from 1987 to 2020. Joanne loved greeting the thousands of guests that she got to meet over the years and many friendships were formed. Everybody loved being greeted by Joanne.
Joanne was very proud of the family that she and Nick created and loved to spend time with them as often as possible.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Ellen and Mary Elizabeth. She is survived by her husband, Nicholas, her two sons, Nicholas Jr. (Mandy) and Troy (Casie), her daughter, Michele Spangler (Jayson); and her seven grandchildren, Brianna, Alyssa, Zachary, Jazmyn, Alanna, Madison, and Makenzie. Joanne is also survived by her siblings, Daniel, Audrey, Corinne, Roxanne, Patty, and Frank.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 from 3 to 5 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, PA and will be followed by a Celebration of Life reception at the Comfort Inn, 1 Denver Road, Denver, PA from 5 pm to 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help cover medical bills and funeral expenses are appreciated.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.