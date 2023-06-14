Joanne L. Leayman, 91, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Margaret (Petery) Neff. She was the loving wife of the late Donald C. Leayman with whom she shared over 69 years of marriage before his passing in 2020.
She worked in the sales/inventory of Domaki Leathers in Leola for over 25 years.
Joanne is survived by her children: Stephen N. married to Linda Leayman and Vickie L. married to William Colabove; 5 grandchildren, Anthony, Jason, Kristopher, Erica, and Brett; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Joyce Miller, Judy Hansalik and brother, Richard Neff. She was preceded in death by sister, Betty Klinedenst and brother, James Neff.
The Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Family and friends will be received from 6-7 PM at the funeral home on Wednesday. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joanne's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence., please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com