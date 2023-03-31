Joanne L. Ferguson, 72, of Lancaster, entered into rest on Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Earl and June Weirich Horst. She was the loving wife of Robert Ferguson. They were married 48 years.
A homemaker, Mrs. Ferguson was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church where she served as a long-time deaconess and Sunday School superintendent.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: a son, Daniel Ferguson married to Elizabeth Salinas, Myrtle Beach; a granddaughter, Kelcie; a sister, Elaine Wimer, New Providence. A sister and a brother preceded her in death.
The Funeral Service will take place on Monday, Apr. 3, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 with interment following in the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials are welcomed to the Westminster Presbyterian Church building fund c/o the above address or the Center for Parent & Youth Understanding "CPYU", 438 Cloverleaf Rd., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Furman's Leola
