Joanne Knier George, 83, formerly of Conestoga, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Masonic Villages of Elizabethtown, PA. Born in Lancaster, she was the widow of Ronald L. George, Sr., and the daughter of the late Dorothy M. (Knier) Plank.
Joanne was a member of Pequea Brethren in Christ Church. She will be remembered for the friendliness, joy, and laughter she added to her work at Conestoga Elementary School and the former Willow Valley Restaurant. Throughout her life she enjoyed sewing, bowling, cooking, cake decorating, Bible study, and singing being the activity she enjoyed through her last days.
She was the loving mother of and is survived by daughters, Valarie Kepchar (Robert), Lewes, DE and Jodi Phillips (Robert), Frederick, MD and her son, Ronald George (Lisa), Nottingham, PA; five grandchildren, Alexander Kepchar, Robert George, Matthew George (Margeaux), Elizabeth George, and Connor Phillips; and two great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Penelope Rose.
A private service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., with interment to follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Masonic Village, https://masonicvillages.org/donate-now/).
