Joanne King, 53, of Lancaster, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at UPMC, Lititz. Born in Lancaster, she was the foster daughter of the late Mahlon R. and Mary W. Haldeman Adair. She was an active and faithful member of the East Fairview Church of the Brethren, Manheim, where she volunteered her time throughout the years. Joanne's interests included: crafts, bowling, music of all types, and watching her favorite game shows.
Surviving are two brothers: M. Richard Adair of Lititz, Carl E. husband of Patricia A. Adair of Stevens, a sister, Darlene J. wife of Joe Verno of Cornville, AZ., and nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death is a sister, Marian E. Adair.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joanne's viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family in East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: