Joanne “Jo” (Kellenberger) Schenke, 74, of Lancaster, passed from this world on August 2, 2020 at Willow Valley Communities. She was born on August 16, 1945 in Lancaster, Pa to Walter “Kelly” and Helen (Reese) Kellenberger. She grew up on a small farm with her sister, Gloria, before attending Millersville University where she earned a teaching degree in English. She married her life’s love, on July 25, 1967 having known him since high school.
Jo taught English, at Pequea Valley High School, her alma mater, before spending many years working at Dutch Wonderland, holding administrative roles and later heading the advertising department. Jo retired from Paradise Candles, where she wore many hats in the family business while also acting as Secretary/ Treasurer. Having played field hockey in both high school and college, Jo had a lifelong love of watching and attending sporting events. She also enjoyed music from the 50’s and 60’s, dancing along and seeing shows on Broadway.
Jo is survived by her husband, Bob, her two children, Todd and Kelly, her beloved grandchild, Kate, and her sister, Gloria, wife of Tom Denlinger.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Jo’s place of inurnment will be in Woodward Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of one’s choice.
Beloved family and friends, remember this:
“You can shed tears that she is gone. Or you can smile because she has lived.” -David Harkins
