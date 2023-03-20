Joanne J. Frick, age 87 of Quarryville, PA, passed away at the Lancaster Nursing and Rehab Center of Lancaster on Friday, March 17, 2023. She was the wife of the late Walter H. "Shorty" Frick, who passed away on June 27, 2000. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Lee & Anna Hettinger Mohler. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church of Quarryville. She enjoyed reading, sewing, crafts, needlepoint and the Philadelphia sports teams.
Surviving are 4 children: Edward A. Krause IV of Lancaster, Brian L. husband of Betsy Forgach Krause of Quarryville, Mark D. husband of Patricia Will Krause of Mount Joy, Connie Miller wife of Gary Welk of Quarryville, stepson Dr. Robert Frick of Lampeter, 4 grandchildren, 1 step grandson and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother Kenneth Mohler.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 955 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, on Thursday, March 23rd at 1 p.m. with Father Mark Speitel officiating. There will be a visitation from 12 noon until time of service. Interment will take place in the St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery. Reynoldsandshivery.com
