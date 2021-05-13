Joanne Hopper, 88, of West Chester, PA passed away Sunday May 9, 2021 at Simpson Meadows in Downingtown. She was the wife of the late Max Hopper. Born April 23, 1933 in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Harry Mervin Tweed, Sr. and the late Thelma Mary Caroline Deen Tweed.
Joanne graduated from John Pierson McCaskey High School, Class of 1951, and from Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, Class of 1955, and University of Pennsylvania, Class of 1959. She served as a Captain in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps from 1958 – 1963 at Walter Reed Hospital, Valley Forge and Okinawa.
Joanne had worked as a Nursing Instructor/Supervisor at Embreeville State Hospital. She was a Red Cross Nurse and a member of the Lankenau Hospital Nurses Alumni Society, Sigma Theta Tau National Nursing Society, and participated in the nurses' Health Study at the Harvard Medical School since 1975.
She was Lutheran by faith.
She is survived by her two daughters; Barbara H. Driscoll and Susan Coblentz (Tom); her grandchildren; Sarah McGuire (Kevin) and Rachel Coblentz; her sister, Nancy Johnson; and her brothers, Robert Tweed and Harry Tweed, Jr. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Tweed.
Services and Interment will be private.
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
