Joanne H. Kauffman, 84, of Mountville, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Joanne was the wife of Richard L. Kauffman with whom they celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on November 23, 2021. She was born in Harrisburg, daughter of the late Howard W. and Grace V. Reidenbach Evans. She was a florist having worked for Barr's Flower Shop for 48 years. She was a Vagabondette as a member of the Vagabond Car Club. She enjoyed flowers, bird watching and wildlife.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one son: Michael (Kathleen) Benner. Two daughters: Kim S. (Franklin) Kendig and Kelly Jo Kauffman and her significant other Stephen DeMain. Four grandchildren: Shane, Kayla, Shawn and Eric. Six great-grandchildren. Two sisters: Bonnie Henrich and Elizabeth Brown. She was preceded in death by two brothers: Dale and Gene Pfeiffer.
The Private Service and Interment will be held in Masonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com