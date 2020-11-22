Joanne Griffith, 79, of Stevens, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Raymond Zimmerman and Pauline (Adams) Ocker, and was the wife of Walter Griffith with whom she shared 58 years of marriage.
Joanne worked as a caregiver. She loved cooking, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Lawrence Welk. She especially loved her grandbabies.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children, Janice, wife of Joe Cavasos of TN, Darla, wife of Larry Davidson of Millsboro, DE, Scott, husband of Gretchen Griffith of Ephrata, Tambria, wife of Michael Reichwein of Reamstown, Tina, wife of Dennis D'Imperio of Strasburg; 15 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and a brother.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Joanne's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter-Lancaster, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
