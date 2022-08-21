Joanne Good, 74, of Manheim, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Donald C. and Anna Mae (Blantz) Flowers. Joanne was the wife of the late Harold J. Good who passed away on January 19, 2015.
Joanne owned Countryside Crafts in Perry County before her retirement. She was a member of the Mount Joy American Legion Post 185 Auxiliary and a life member of the Mount Joy VFW Post 5752 Auxiliary. She enjoyed crafting and most of all spending time with her family.
Joanne is survived by three daughters, Connie L. Coover of Mount Joy, Dawn L. Coover (Jordan Miller) of Mount Joy, and Jackie A. Coover of Manheim; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Shyann, Tyler, Zachary, Justin, Megan and Devin; seven great-grandchildren, Kaelynn, Addisyn, Oakley, Bella, Jackson, Letti, and Dawson; and three brothers, Donald Flowers of Schaefferstown, Roger Flowers of Elizabethtown, and James Flowers of Mount Joy.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn McConnell and a brother, Ronald Flowers.
Services will be private.
