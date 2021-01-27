Joanne G. Witmer, 86, formerly of Millersville passed away Sunday morning, January 24, 2021 at Conestoga View. Born on January 9, 1935 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry R. and Ada M. Yake Gebhard. She was the wife of Lewis R. Witmer, Sr. who preceded her in death on October 4, 1987.
Joanne loved spending time with her family, taking care of her children and grandchildren. She had worked most of her life in the housekeeping industry at Park City Center, Travel Lodge and the Brunswick. She enjoyed shopping, knitting, gameshows and coloring.
Joanne will be missed by her sons, Lewis R., Jr., husband of Judy of Washington Boro, Benjamin, husband of Linda of Lancaster and Harry S., husband of Stephanie of Millersville and her daughters, Ada Mae Lenhard of Columiba, LuAnn, wife of Terry Smith of Refton, and Joanne, wife of Jeffrey Breneman of Millersville; 20 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, James Gebhard of Lancaster and her sister, Dolly, wife of Kenneth Brooks of Willow Street. She was preceded in death by her son, James R. Witmer; daughter, Margaret E. Witmer; brothers, Kenneth, John, Walter, Richard, Herbert Gebhard and her sisters, Betty Roschel, Catherine McComsey, Margaret E. Booth and Anna Mary Lett.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joanne's funeral service on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, Pa with Mary Burger officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 12:30 to 2:00PM. Interment will be held in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
For further information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit: www.Melaniescheidfh.com Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »