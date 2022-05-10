Joanne Fitzpatrick, 87, of Lancaster, formerly of Maytown, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born Wednesday, February 20, 1935 in Mount Joy Township, she was the daughter of the late Raymond B. and Flora (Miller) Longenecker. She was married 42 years to Ralph Fitzpatrick, Jr., who passed away in October 2006.
Joanne attended Elizabethtown First Church of God. She was retired from AMP, Inc., Elizabethtown, where she was employed as a receptionist.
She is survived by a daughter Pamela Shearer and husband Steven of Bainbridge; three grandchildren: Brooke Hook and husband Kevin, Kyle Shearer and Keith Shearer; a sister June Lancaster and a brother Glenn Longenecker. Joanne was predeceased by a great grandson Blake Shearer, a sister Helen McElhenny and a brother Robert Longenecker.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 13th at Milton Grove Cemetery, Ridge Road at Milton Grove Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 2:00 PM. If desired, contributions in Joanne's memory may be made to Elizabethtown First Church of God, 144 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
