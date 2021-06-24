Joanne Faye Hilton, 90, of Reading, formerly of Brownstown, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Born in Brownstown, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Lucy Whitmeyer Hoover. Mrs. Hilton was the loving wife of Lee E. Hilton who died in 1976.
She is survived by: two children, Scott Hilton of Robesonia, Sandra Hilton of Michigan; four grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Burkhart of Mesa, AZ and Gail wife of Joe Rudy, Strasburg. Her siblings, Ray, James and Shirley preceded her in death.
The graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery, 18 Quarry Rd., Leola, PA. Furman's – Leola
