Joanne F. Mull, 78, of Ephrata, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on Thursday, September 30, 2021 surrounded by her family. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Ezra and Mary Ellen Waltz. She was the wife of Paul Mull with whom she celebrated 56 years of marriage in June.
Time spent with family and friends was important to her, as was time chatting on the phone. She especially enjoyed helping others, baking, and collecting glassware and dishes. Joanne was an active member of Wiest Memorial United Methodist Church, Stevens where she enjoyed attending Tuesday Bible study and assisting with community meals.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: two sons, Gary and Kevin and their respective spouses Linda and Ed; a grandson, two great-grandchildren; and other extended family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2 PM from Wiest Memorial U. M. Church, 48 S. King St., Stevens, PA 17578. Per the church’s guidelines, masks are to be worn by those attending. If desired, contributions may be made to Wiest Memorial U. M. Church in Joanne's memory.
