Joanne E. Zimmerman passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 80. She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas P. Zimmerman.
Joanne was born on January 30, 1940 in Conestoga, PA. Her parents were the late Bertha Reiff Heitmueller and Walter Heitmueller. Joanne was the last living of ten brothers and sisters. Joanne was the loving step-mother to Kristine Zimmerman Wolf and Michael Zimmerman. She had seven step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. She was a very caring aunt to thirty one nieces and nephews.
Joanne was a dedicated and active member of the Lancaster Moravian Church. Throughout her life she held various accounting jobs. Joanne had an outgoing personality and loved to give and receive hugs. Family and friend gatherings were very special to her.
Funeral services will be private at the request of the family. A celebration of Joanne's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joanne can be made to the Lancaster Moravian Church at 227 North Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
To leave a condolence for the family please visit DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097