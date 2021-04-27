Joanne E. Shank, 88, passed away on April 22, 2021 at ManorCare Dallastown. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Delmar and Cleo (Cole) DeWald, and was the loving wife of Ronald J. Shank for 55 years.
Surviving along with her husband are 4 children: Kathy Springer, Darla Frantz, Michael Lentz, and Stephen Shank, 6 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11 AM at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A viewing will be held from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment immediately to follow in the Westminster Presbyterian Church Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit
DeBordSnyder.com
