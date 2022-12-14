Joanne E. Pennington, 72, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at her residence. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Eli G. and Kathryn (Garman) Humbert. Joanne is survived by a son, Gregory Pennington of Clearwater, FL and two sisters, Marilyn Gosnell of Mountville and Carol Heth, wife of Pete of Columbia.
Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 4 PM to 6 PM. There will not be a formal service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Milanof-Shock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552 or Lancaster County Field of Hope, 4338 Fairview Rd., Columbia, PA 17512. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com