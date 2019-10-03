Joanne E. (Koller) Schenskie, 81, of Denver, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away Mon., Sept. 30, 2019 peacefully a home. Born in Phila, she was a daughter of the late Joseph & Lillie (McCullough) Koller and the loving wife of Carl H. Schenskie for 45 years.
Joanne attended Mastbaum High School and lived in the Rhawnhurst area of Northeast Phila until 2006 then moved to Denver with her family. A former member of St. Michael's Lutheran, Kensington, she worked with special needs children & taught Sunday school. Joanne worked at the TravelCo travel agency and then as a noontime aide for Rhawnhurst Elem. School while her son was growing up. She was a member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church in Denver for 13 years. She was known to church members as the ‘card lady'; never missed a special occasion or an opportunity to bring joy. Each month, Joanne also took communion to shut-ins. She enjoyed cruises with her husband and loved the Jersey shore, particularly Cape May.
In addition to her husband, Joanne is survived by a son, Peter C. Schenskie (Susannah E.) of Denver & a nephew, Patrick Feeney. She was predeceased by two sisters, Minerva Feeney & Margaret Koller.
Viewings will be Sun., Oct. 6th, 3 – 5 PM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567 & Mon., Oct. 7th, 9-10 AM at Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S. Muddy Creek Rd., Denver, PA 17517, and the service will begin at 10 AM in church. A committal service will follow at 1PM in North Cedar Hill Cemetery, E Cheltenham Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19135.
Memorial contributions to Muddy Creek Lutheran Church. www.goodfuneral.com