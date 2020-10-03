Joanne D. Mellinger, 84, of Ronks, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on October 2, 2020. Born in Lanc., she was the daughter of the late Morris G. and Elizabeth (Baker) Peffley. She recently celebrated her 64th wedding anniversary with the love of her life, Allen B. Mellinger.
Joanne dedicated her life to her faith and her family. She will be remembered for the many roles she held in the church including being a Deacon, teaching Sunday school and helping in the kitchen for funerals and baking the communion bread. She was also on the Strasburg Township planning commission. She enjoyed traveling to Europe and traveling throughout the U.S. including the Mid-West and New England. She even drove an RV to Alaska twice. Making memories with her family is something she greatly treasured including birdwatching, singing with her grandchildren and sharing memories of the family farmstead.
Her love will live on in her husband, Allen, children; Allen B. Mellinger, Jr., husband of Susan (Russell) of Lanc., Abigail E. Frank, wife of Edward of Lanc., Andrew M. Mellinger, husband of Mary (Williard) of Ronks, and Alisa D. Sholly wife of Jeffrey of Lititz, brothers; Robert Peffley, husband of the late Gloria of Millersburg and her twin, Joe Peffley, husband of Judi of Lanc. and sisters-in-law; Arlene Peffley and Liz Peffley, 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her parents, and siblings; George Peffley, John Peffley and Shirley Stauffer.
A graveside service will be held at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery, Village Rd., Strasburg on Monday, Oct. 5, at 11AM. Family and friends are invited to gather from 10-11AM. Due to the current epidemic please be mindful of social distancing and wearing a mask for the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, hospiceconnect.org/give
