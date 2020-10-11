Joanne C. Wilson, 84, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born in Lock Haven to the late Gershon and Catherine (Mihalik) Conklin. Joanne was the loving wife of the late Burton T. Wilson, and together they shared 60 years of marriage when he passed in 2018.
Joanne worked as an assembler for the Woodstream Corp. in Lititz, retiring after 26 years of service. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and visiting family in their hometowns of Renovo and Lock Haven in Clinton County. An avid sports fan, Joanne cheered for all of the Philadelphia sports teams, be it baseball, football or hockey. Her greatest enjoyment was being in the company of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joanne is survived by three children, Burton T. Wilson, III and his wife Kellie of Lancaster, Eatha "Dede" Homsher and her husband Andy of Conestoga, and Kevin Wilson and his wife Terri of Lancaster. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Alex, Casey, Emily, Amanda, Julia, Holly, Erika and Samantha; 9 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Peggy Cingle and David and Marshall Conklin. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gershon, William, Robert and Thomas Conklin.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family, and Joanne's final resting place will be at Conestoga Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned and announced by the family for a date in the future when all can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joanne's memory can be offered to the International Foundation for CDKL5 Research (ICFR), P O Box 926, Wadsworth, OH 44282, www.cdkl5.com. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com