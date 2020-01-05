Joanne C. Klopp, 83, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was the loving wife of Donald L. Klopp and daughter of the late Chester and Irene (Crowther) Leed.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children: Susan, Don, Wanda, and Cindy; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and two on the way; and one brother, Sidney.
In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew; and two siblings: Vernon and Betty.
Joanne was born in Akron, PA and had worked at Bowmans Hat Company.
Joanne loved horses and cats and most of all, she loved her family.
Funeral services will be held at Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. Friends will be received from 9 – 10 a.m. Place of interment will be Akron Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Mt. Hope Retirement Community, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Rd., Manheim, PA 17545.
