Joanne C. Charles, 92, of New Providence, passed away at her home on Friday, September 8, 2023. She was the loving wife of the late Herbert J. "Herbie" Charles, sharing 62 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2011.
Born in East Drumore Township, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lida (Overly) Wimer.
Working alongside her husband, Joanne was employed by Hiram Peoples Hatchery for her entire career, retiring with over 60 years of service. She had a love for flowers, having many flowers on display in her home. Over the years Joanne made many friends as a visiting volunteer at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. Joanne had a great love for Herbie and she missed him immensely since his passing.
She is survived by a daughter, Terry Conrad, wife of Barney, of New Providence, grandson, Billy Ressler, of Pittsville, MD, great-granddaughter, Ashley Gebhart, wife of Dan, of Halifax, Canada, great-grandson, SSgt USMC Billy Ressler, of Pittsville, MD, great-great-grandson, Logan Oliver, and two very good friends, Mary Hackman and Arlene Hershey, of Quarryville. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was the youngest and the last of her immediate family, predeceased by her brothers, Curtis, Charles, Bill, Jim, Ralph, and Jay Wimer, and sisters, Josephine Wimer, Mary Mower, Hazel Lewis, Helen Warfel, and Ellie Porter.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at New Providence Mennonite Church, 121 Main Street, New Providence, PA 17560, with a viewing at the church from 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining church cemetery.
A special thanks is extended to the Purple Team of Hospice & Community Care for how they blessed Joanne and her family with help and care in recent months.
