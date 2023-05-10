Joanne C. Brown, 74, resident of Abbeyville Nursing Home since 2014, entered eternal rest on May 3, 2023, at LGH. Born in Camden, NJ on July 20, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Rogers Crosby, Dorothy C. Sheppard and stepfather, David Sheppard. She moved to Lancaster in 1962 and attended J.P. McCaskey High School, was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, and the Eastern Stars Chapter #56 of Lancaster.
She will be remembered for her dedication as a Girl Scout Leader for 50 years, working as the kitchen manager at Domestic Violence Services (CAP) from 1993 2012, spending several years working for Sears & Costco, KD Tools from 1969-1987, and her years at RCA and Young's Funeral Home. In her free time, she enjoyed arts & crafts and making jewelry. Most importantly she loved the Lord with her whole heart, and she had a special love for everyone she met and made them feel special.
Joanne is survived by her son Demetrius Brown (Kathy), a daughter Priscilla Glover, siblings: Marion Smith McKoy (Monroe), Nataline Walker (Calvin), Leola Salapeh, Rose Anderson (Harold), Sidney Sheppard, 3 step brothers: Howard (Gail), John (Linda), Charles, and a step sister Patsy Sheppard, 3 granddaughters and a step grandson, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 step great-grandchildren, a God daughter, Helen Johnson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts & friends.
A Viewing will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 from 6 PM 8 PM, on Friday, May 12, 2023. Guests will be greeted on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St., Lancaster, PA 17602, from 9 AM 10:30 AM with a Homegoing service celebrating Joanne beginning at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church Outreach Ministry, at the address above. Please include Outreach in the memo.
