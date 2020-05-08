Joanne Brubaker May passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 5, 2020 at the age of 89. Joanne was born to Lester Houser Brubaker and Ada Gamber Brubaker on Feb. 8, 1931 in Lancaster on the Strasburg Pike. She graduated in 1949 from West Lampeter Township High School and attended Wheaton College for 1 year.
She wed James Yeagley May on Dec. 30, 1950, and they were happily married for 42 years. Jim and Joanne raised their children in Millersville, PA. He preceded her in death in 1993, after which she moved to Grandview Chase in Lancaster.
Joanne is lovingly remembered by her 3 children, Jim (Angela) May, (Don) Julie May Pearson, George (Linda) May; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister Joyce (Dave) Bryan; brother Jim (Rosemary) Brubaker; special family friend (Jiten) Rebecca Ningshan Singh.
Joanne worked for many years at her father's business, L.H. Brubaker Farm Equipment and Appliances. She taught piano from her home and also managed finances for various organizations over the years. She was owner/office manager at Wilson's Auto License Service on Lime Street. When Joanne retired, she continued to use her skills as a volunteer for Child Evangelism Fellowship and also at her church. A long-time member of Calvary Church in Lancaster (spanning all five senior pastors), Joanne faithfully served in children's ministries, prayer ministries, and as an office volunteer.
She loved God's Word and was a powerful prayer warrior for her family, friends, and missionaries around the world. Her hospitality was a beautiful gift as she hosted friends, visitors, and Bible studies, and shared her home with many who needed a place to stay. The calmness and perseverance that characterized Joanne's life was born out of her daily time of Bible reading and prayer, and was rooted in her deep trust in the Lord.
In lieu of flowers, Joanne requested contributions be made to Calvary Church Global Ministries.
For info on memorial service or to offer memories and condolences: www.debordsnyder.com/obituaries (717) 394-4097
