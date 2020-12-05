Joanne Beverly (Teats) Zserai, 85, entered into eternal rest with her Heavenly Father on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Masonic Village after suffering from complications of pneumonia. She was the wife of the late James M. Zserai, Jr., to whom she was married for 53 years. He passed away in 2012.
Born in Shamokin, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Eleanor (Baskin) Teats. Before marriage, Joanne proudly served her country in the early 1950s in the U.S. Navy; she received an honorable discharge. Although primarily a stay-at-home mother, Joanne worked in various food service venues until her retirement. She enjoyed church services, crafting, trips to the beach, swimming, and bingo. Her most treasured memories are those of caring for her grandchildren and family celebrations.
Joanne is survived by daughters, Jill wife of Gene Willis of TN, Jennifer wife of Michael Chambers of Grantville, and Joanne Eaby of Elizabethtown; son, J. Michael Zserai of Elizabethtown; grandchildren, Hope, Joshua, Jessica, Jonathon, Jordanna, Jared, Michael, Claire, and Ruth; and great-granddaughte,r Kylee. She was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be private. A memorial celebration will be planned for 2021. Interment, with military honors, will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Masonic Village, Lafayette East, for their care and compassion for their mother and grandmother. Memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
