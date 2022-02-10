Joanne B. Grim, 79, of East Hempfield Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 7, 2022 at her residence. Born in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Anna Mae Sadler Goss.
An active and devoted member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Landisville for over 50 years, Joanne was deeply involved in the social ministries of the church. She served in several missions including to West Virginia and the gulf coast of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina; taught Sunday School, volunteered during Vacation Bible School and was instrumental in forming the Thursday Meal Program. Joanne particularly enjoyed the knitting ministry at Zion.
Family meant everything to Joanne and she enjoyed spending time with her cousins, nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren and great-grandsons were the light of her life.
She is survived by her children, Sue wife of Bill Stathopulos; Timothy husband of Greta Grim; four grandchildren, Elizabeth wife of Scott Crum; Amy wife of Joshua B. Miller; Casey Grim; Teagan Grim and four great-grandsons. Two brothers preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 85 Brandt Blvd., Landisville, PA 17538 on Saturday, February 12, 2022 promptly at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Melody Sell, officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church courtyard. Family visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions to Zion Lutheran Church in Joanne’s memory would be deeply appreciated.
Arangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 247 Main St. Landisville PA
